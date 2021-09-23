A woman has died in Lleida after being run over by electric scooter

A WOMAN has died in the Catalonian city of Lleida after being run over by an electric scooter

The Guardia Urbana has confirmed today, Thursday, September 23, that a 78-year-old woman who had been knocked down this last Tuesday 21 by an electric scooter, on Avenida de Cataluña in Lleida, the capital of the comarca of Segria in Lleida province, died yesterday, Wednesday, September 22, at the Arnau de Vilanova University Hospital, where she had been admitted with alleged head injuries after the accident.

This event, as reported by the newspaper Segre, took place at around 12.52pm last Tuesday 21, when a young man riding a scooter ran over the woman while she was crossing the bike lane to gain access to a pedestrian crossing.

Both of them were injured in the accident, with the scooter rider having to be treated at the scene by medics, then subsequently transferred to a local medical centre for treatment to injuries of various kinds, but it was the woman who suffered the worst of the impact, receiving a blow to the head, and this Wednesday her death was confirmed by the hospital, as reported by malahahoy.es.

