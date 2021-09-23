A very taxing situation

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A very taxing situation
WRONG MOMENT: Region’s Tourism chief does not want a tourist tax Photo credit: GVA.es

BENIDORM’S mayor Toni Perez categorically rejected the possibility of a Valencian Community tourist tax.

The regional government’s coalition partners, Compromis and Unidas Podemos, needed to leave aside their  “bright ideas” and desire to penalise tourism, Perez said.

The Consell – equivalent to a Cabinet – should tackle “real and realistic policies” instead of building castles in the air, the mayor declared.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Valencian Community’s hoteliers’ association Hosbec also condemned the suggestion supported by Monica Oltra, regional vice-president and a member of the Compromis party.

Merely talking about a tourist tax could cause untold harm to the recovery of the tourism industry, said Hosbec president Toni Mayor.

“This requires an immediate and unequivocal rejection,” he declared.


“The tourism sector has lost €10 billion in the last year and Oltra wants to deal us a deathblow disguised as a tax,” Mayor added.

Francesc Colomer, the regional government’s Tourism chief who belongs to the PSOE, the third party in the Generalitat coalition, was equally unenthusiastic.

Compromis and Unidas Podemos had chosen an “inopportune” moment to unveil their tourist tax proposal, he said, also hinting at an absence of in-depth studies on their efficacy. Following the pandemic’s impact on tourism, what the sector needed now was help and encouragement from the Administration to emerge from the crisis, Colomer argued.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here