SUNRISE HEIGHTS: The opportunity to live in a place of exception just a step from Sotogrande.

Located in Manilva (Malaga), this Metrovacesa project offers the unique possibility of living in elegant and contemporary apartments, just five minutes from the best beaches in Manilva.

In addition, the touristic Marbella and Puerto Banus are only 40 minutes away by car. Sunrise Heights is an exclusive gated complex consisting of 46 two and three bedroom apartments and penthouses with garage and storage room, located in three attractive three-storey buildings.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This variety of options allows you to choose between spacious ground floor apartments with a garden, apartments on the middle floor with spacious terraces and southwest orientation, and penthouses with a wonderful solarium.

The development has incredible panoramic views over the countryside towards the Mediterranean Sea and Gibraltar; open-plan interiors with large windows that overlook the terrace or garden; fully equipped kitchens integrated into the living area; and natural textures and tones that predominate in all rooms and give a feeling of light, warmth and spaciousness.

For greater comfort, it has hot and cold air conditioning in all rooms, large windows to make the most of the natural light and impressive views. They also include exclusive details, such as contemporary bathrooms, a large infinity pool, community gym, children’s play area, large terraces and garden areas to fully enjoy the outdoor spaces.

metrovacesa.com • 900 552 525 • 696 288 223