38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Sabina Nessa murder

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of British primary school teacher, Sabina Nessa.

Met Police have said a 38-year-old man has been arrested tonight, Thursday, September 23, on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa. He has been taken into custody and currently remains there.

Ms Nessa, 28, is suspected to have been murdered as she walked the short five-minute walk through Cator Park in southeast London from her home to a pub at around 8:30pm last Friday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Her body was found in the park the next day.

Detectives have also released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to and a vehicle they are searching for.

The CCTV images show the man walking in Pegler Square SE3 on the evening Nessa was attacked.

An image of a silver car which was also on Peglar Square has also been released.

Met Police are urging anyone who recognises the car or the man to immediately contact them

DCI Neil John, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “Our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.

“We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.

“Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.