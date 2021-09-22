Wholesale price of electricity now down 6% in Spain

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market has been set for tomorrow, Thursday, September 23, and shows a decrease of six per cent.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market has been set for tomorrow, Thursday, September 23, at €165.19 megawatt per hour (MWh). There has been a decrease of six per cent compared to the price set for today when it marked a second all-time high (€175.87).

By time slots, prices for tomorrow range between €192.52 between 9pm and 10pm, and €132.3 between 4am and 6am.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Behind these high prices, which affect the whole of Europe, are the international increase in gas prices and the increase in the price of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

For example, in the UK, the megawatt-hour will be paid at an average of £153.86 (€180), €73.16 in Germany (half that of Wednesday) and €143.81 in France, according to 20 Minutos.

However, each country calculates its regulated tariff, here called PVPC, with different methods and references so the impact of the pool on the regulated prices paid by households varies by country.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.