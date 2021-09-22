Scammers posing as a County Court bailiff are sending scam emails trying to force companies and householders to make immediate payments.



The scammers claim that the person owes money, often using the name ‘John Hutchinson’ as well as others. They follow up the scam email with a telephone call appearing to come from an official phone line. They demand immediate payment to avoid having goods seized. These emails are not genuine.

The bailiff will hand deliver any documents and will not take money there and then.

A County Court bailiff will only pursue a debt where a County Court Judgment has been registered and they will not telephone or send scam emails asking for money or make multiple calls in a short space of time

If you want to make a payment, they will give you the County Court number to call and you can pay by debit card. You can check the number Find a Court or Tribunal.

If you do not think you owe anything, the bailiff will tell you to call the County Court. When calling the court, use Find a Court or Tribunal to find the correct court number.

