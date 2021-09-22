TUI update travel options – where you can fly to after travel update

Following the latest travel update from the UK Government, tour operator TUI has announced its updated travel options.

The Government has made a huge overhaul to the travel restrictions, including the removal of eight countries from the red list.

From October 4, the traffic light system will be simplified to just a green and red list. Pre-departure tests will also be scrapped for travellers returning to England and vaccinations from 17 countries will now be recognised.

From the end of October, travellers that are fully vaccinated will be able to just have a lateral flow test instead of getting the two day PCR test that is currently needed.

TUI have been avoiding flying to countries on the red list so with the removal of the following countries there will be more freedom to travel.

From Wednesday, September 22 Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya will all be moved off the red list.

Following the announcement, TUI has updated its travel options. Even though many routes are still cancelled at the moment, the company has now revealed a date for when they hope to restart.

Due to “ongoing uncertainty around travel” the following destinations are cancelled:

Up to and including September 30:

TUI flights: Turkey

Non-TUI flights: Mauritius

Up to and including October 9:

TUI flights: Aruba, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Florida, Jamaica, Mexico, Tunisia

Non-TUI flights: Canada, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Maldives, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, UAE (Abu Dhabi), USA

Up to and including October 31:

TUI flights: Austria, Italy and Slovenia (TUI Lakes and Mountains), Bulgaria (Varna and Bourgas), Italy (Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily), Mainland Spain (Almeria and Girona), Malta, Montenegro, Thailand

Non-TUI flights: Austria, Italy, Turkey

