Sex and the City star Willie Garson dead at 57 after ‘cancer battle’

Sadly, Willie Garson has died after reportedly battling cancer. Garson was best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, and he will be sorely missed.

The sad news of Garson’s death was confirmed on Instagram by son, Nathen Garson. Nathan paid tribute to his father and said: ‘I love you so much papa,’

‘Rest in peace, and I’ so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.

‘I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own,’

‘You’ll always be with me.

‘[I] love you more than you will ever know, and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest ad smartest person I’ve known.

‘I’m glad you shared your love with me,’

‘I’ll never forget it or lose it.’

Speaking to CNN a spokesperson for HBO also confirmed the sad news and said: ‘Willie Garson was in life, on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe.

‘He created one of the most beloved characters in the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years,’

‘We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing, and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.’

Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon paid tribute to Garson too and said: ‘So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson,’

‘We all loved him and adored working with him.’

