Police are still looking for disabled teen Antonio David Barroso Díaz, a 15-year-old teen from Morón de la Frontera (Seville) after his mother went on a trip taking him with her. She was then located on a highway in the province of Segovia and appeared “disoriented”.

The mother, who has mental health issues and has not been taking her medication, gave “disjointed” explanations. She allegedly said that she killed the teen and then disposed of the body by throwing it into a container in Madrid, a story that has yet to be clarified.

The sister of the missing teen denies the mother’s story and the family believes that the mother could be using it as a trap and that he could be hidden in a convent or religious place.

To advance this search, according to 20 Minutos, the Family and Women’s Unit of the National Police (UFAM) has travelled to Morón de la Frontera to investigate this disappearance on the ground.

According to sources from the investigation, those responsible for this specific department of the National Police arrived in the municipality yesterday, September 21, and carried out some inquiries on the ground. Further details have not been released.

Officers from Seville, Talavera de la Reina (where the woman spent Sunday night) and Madrid are participating in the investigations and, in collaboration with the Guardia Civil, have taken steps to verify how true the mother’s statements are.

She was admitted to a psychiatric centre in the province of Segovia as the investigation continues.

