Quality Street reveals its first ever white chocolate in time for Christmas.

Quality Street have released a new treat, and it is here in time for Christmas. They are launching a new Crème Caramel Crisp, but it will only be found at John Lewis stores.

Quality Street along with Cadbury Heroes and Celebrations are a sign for many that Christmas is here. But, if you want to get your hands on the new Quality Street chocolate you will need to head down to John Lewis. This year their pick and mix selection will be back.

Cat Mews, Quality Street brand manager said: “We know how much people missed our pick and mix stations at John Lewis last year, so we are delighted to announce that they are back for 2021.”

Cat added: “Best of all, you can tailor the contents exactly to your liking, whether that means nothing but purple ones, a tin full of toffees or a feast of fruit cremes.”

John Lewis cannot wait to welcome people to their stores to try out the new treats and John Lewis Christmas Buyer, Lisa Cherry commented that: “We cannot wait to welcome customers to 17 stores to create their personalised Quality Street tins, for some, this is now the start of their festive calendars.

“We know that this year, our customers are looking to make their celebrations extra special however they can, so we are pleased to be able to bring back our in-store experiences which offer a more interactive and personalised shopping experience for all the family.

“Launching the first ever Quality Street sweet featuring white chocolate is so exciting and we can’t wait to hear what our customers think of this new and exclusive flavour. It’s just one of the ways we are hoping to make more magical moments for our customers this Christmas.”

