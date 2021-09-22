Prince Harry branded ‘professional whinger unaware of his privilege’ by Ann Widdecombe.

Former Brexit party MEP Ann Widdecombe has hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and claimed that they have a “victim” mentality. She has also claimed that they are ‘privileged beyond belief’.

Widdecombe’s dislike of the pair does not stop there though and she has not held back her feelings regarding the couple.

Speaking to the Express, Widdecombe said: “On a more serious note, I think Harry is very damaging to the royals, he must be personally very hurtful to the Queen.

“And I think they should keep quiet, I mean they are privileged beyond belief and they moan that they were cut off financially.

She added: “What a joke, $11million California mansion, and it’s just unbelievable.

“They are privileged, they are professional victims, they are professional whingers and having said that they wanted privacy they’ve done nothing except publicise every last detail of life.”

The rift between the Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal family has been growing, but according to one Royal expert Christmas could be the perfect time to heal rifts among the family.

Katie Nicholl, author of “Harry And Meghan: Life, Loss, And Love” speaking to Closer magazine explained that: “Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity. There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift.

“It’s certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren. A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out.”

