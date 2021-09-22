Police and Guardia Civil sent to La Palma to protect the King and Queen

Extra National Police and Guardia Civil are being sent to protect the King and Queen when they arrive on the island tomorrow.



The National Police and the Civil Guard have sent more troops to reinforce the emergency response on the island of La Palma due to the eruption of the volcano and for the visit of King Felipe and Queen Letizia on Thursday.

Four personnel from the units of the Special Operational Security Group (GOES) from the National Police and two Canine Guides from the Higher Headquarters of the Canary Islands will be on the island.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Guardia Civil Guard is also sending a rapid intervention unit from the Reserve and Security Group (GRS) in Seville to support the troops of the Reserve and Security Group (ARS) currently deployed in La Palma due to the eruption of the volcano.

The King and Queen will be joined by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who is returning early from the UN General Assembly in New York.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.