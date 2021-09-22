New campaign in Malaga to promote respect between pets and people

‘Between legs’ is the new campaign by the Diputación de Málaga to promote respect and coexistence between pets and people.

The ‘Between legs’ campaign will be playful-educational days the will begin on September 26 in Coín and take place on successive Sundays in different municipalities of the province of Malaga.

The deputy for the Environment, Interior Tourism and Climate Change, Cristóbal Ortega, who presented this project, explained that one of the great social scourges is the abandonment of animals, mostly dogs and cats.

Just in the capital, the Society for the Protection of Animals and Plants has registered the entry of 591 dogs and 277 cats in the first half of the year.

“Aware of this problem, the Malaga Provincial Council implements a conference with activities in various municipalities of the province that promotes responsible coexistence, protection and welfare of pets,” said Ortega. These days there will be playful workshops with animals, such as training or use of smell.

In addition, it will insist on the care and promotion of animal welfare, involving the collection of excrement, cleaning of the road network along with the identification and promotion of animal health through vets.

The workshops are also intended to improve the environmental quality of life in urban areas and the promotion of animal health by avoiding the transmission of zoonotic diseases (between animals and humans).

The activities will be directed by the Canine Education and Dog Assisted Interventions team, a professional entity dedicated to the field of these pets with more than 8 years of experience in the sector.

You can find the dates of the workshop and the programme times by clicking HERE.

Download campaign material by clicking HERE.

