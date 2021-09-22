Marbella International Film Festival & The Undefeatable Spirit of Nero

Nero Premium Vodka joins Euro Weekly News as a sponsor of the Marbella International Film Festival.

Roman Emperor Nero once said: “Our Empire was forged on the foundation of excellence.”

The same standards can be applied to the vodka that bears his name. Nero Premium Vodka is made from 100% British potatoes and boasts to be the WORLD’S FIRST TRUE SIPPING VODKA.

The company were recent sponsors of the 2021 Marbella Film Festival on September 12 where EURO WEEKLY NEWS also acted as proud media sponsors.

Emperor Nero also loved culture and drama and would have felt right at home among the stars of the silver screen who graced the Gala Dinner Awards ceremony at the H10 Andalucia Plaza Hotel.

The occasion honoured stars such as actress Estefanía Villaespesa, actor Terry Stone and director Jun Hoskulds. They were joined by a host of glamorous guests including Michel and Steven Euesden of Euro Weekly News.

To mark the 16th edition of the Marbella International Film Festival, Nero Premium Vodka made as video which captures the exclusive nature of this special event. It also reflects the sophisticated taste and flavour of the drink known as the Undefeatable Spirit.

Nero vodka is available online and at exclusive outlets such as Master of Malt and the Gourmet Club at El Corte Ingles in Puerto Banus, Malaga.