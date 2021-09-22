Nerja library to receive €1M in funding

NERJA Council has announced that Malaga Provincial Council has offered €1 million in funding for the town´s new library.

Plans to design the library, which will be located on Calle Iglesia in Nerja, were recently awarded in a €118,580 contract, and the funding will be used to create the building.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, said: “We will use the amount that the provincial council has allocated in its budget for our municipality for the execution of the works for this important cultural centre.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mayor Armijo thanked the president of the Diputacion de Malaga, Francisco Salado, for working with Nerja and allocating funding for plans to improve the quality of the town´s public infrastructures and equipment, which the mayor said will improve the economy and encourage job creation.

He added that the plans for library were moving forward.

He said: “It is progressing, the contract has been awarded to the tender´s winning team of architects, composed by Jose Morales, Maria de Lara and Sara de Giles, for the amount of €118,580.”

The award, which the council said would publish to the public, will also be notified to the other bidders who took part in the tenders, the members of the jury, as well as the Official College of Architects of Malaga and the Technical School of Architecture of Malaga.

Thank you for reading, and don´t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news.