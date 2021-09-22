More than £36 million offered in compensation to the Windrush generation

The Windrush Compensation Scheme has now paid out over £30.6 million and offered a further £5.6 million.

Members of the Windrush generation have been paid over £30.6 million in compensation, Home Secretary Priti Patel has said.

The Windrush Compensation Scheme paid more than £1.5 million in the month of August bringing the total amount paid and offered to more than £36 million.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said, “I have been clear that I will act to put right the wrongs suffered by the Windrush generation under successive governments.

“I overhauled the compensation scheme in December to make it easier for people to get higher payments more quickly, and as a result of my changes, more than £36 million has been paid or offered.

“These figures show real progress and I will continue to work tirelessly to make sure that more people get the compensation they deserve,” she added on September 21.

The changes made in December include increasing the minimum payment to £10,000, 40 times greater than the previous minimum award available.

Last month the Home Secretary announced that anyone seeking compensation for the losses and impacts they suffered because they were unable to demonstrate their lawful status can do so indefinitely, by removing the formal end date.

From the outset of the scheme, caseworkers have been instructed to ensure everyone who makes a claim receives the maximum compensation possible under the scheme’s rules.

