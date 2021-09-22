Man investigated after malnourished dog with a partially amputated leg discovered in Roquetas de Mar in Almeria.

Guardia civil officers have opened an investigation into the owner of an American Staffordshire Terrier that was discovered in a deplorable state in Roquetas de Mar. The adult dog was discovered with a partially amputated leg and was also malnourished. It was discovered in “very poor sanitary conditions” and it was living in a space filled with its own faeces.

The officers found the dog living in his own excrement where it was receiving a deficient diet too.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The officers were able to identify the person who owns the animal and they and also verified that no medical treatment had been given for the wounds. The owner was also not able to prove that the animal had received any veterinary treatment either.

Sadly, the dog had suffered a serious injury and had a partially amputated right front leg. Due to the fact that this had not been treated the dog was facing a serious risk to its life.

The officers have been investigating the owner for a crime relating to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals. The proceedings have been sent to the courts of Roquetas de Mar.

Luckily the dog has now received surgery and is said to be out of danger.

As reported by Europa Press, “The Guardia Civil is carrying out an important awareness campaign against animal abuse and abandonment, also through its social networks, in which through the hashtag #yosipuedocontarlo it is intended to raise public awareness of how important it is to communicate if any animal is in a state of abuse or neglect, reporting cases through the telephone 062 or in any barracks of the Guardia Civil.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.