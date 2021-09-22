The lowest levels of finishing upper secondary education in the EU are in Spain, with as many as 50 per cent of some students failing to complete upper secondary in some areas.



The lowest levels of upper secondary educational attainment across the EU were recorded in Ceuta (50 per cent) and the Balearic Islands (65 per cent). Regiao Autonoma dos Açores, in Portugal it is 62 per cent, according to EuroStat.

In 2020, 84 per cent of the EU population aged 20-24 years had at least an upper secondary level of education. This is an increase of seven percentage points compared with 2002 (77 per cent).

The three regions that recorded the highest share of young people aged 20-24 years with at least an upper secondary level of education were all Greek: Thessalia and Ipeiros (both 99 per cent) followed closely by Dytiki Makedonia (98 per cent).

The highest shares of women aged 20-24 years with at least an upper secondary level of education were recorded in Thessalia in Greece (100 per cent), Jadranska Hrvatska in Croatia and Ipeiros in Greece (both 99 per cent). Meanwhile, the highest shares of men were recorded in three Greek regions: Dytiki Makedonia and Ipeiros (both 99 per cent) and Thessalia (98 per cent).

