Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde are attending the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.



In connection with UNGA, Prime Minister Löfven will take part in meetings on the climate crisis, work to address the global pandemic, child labour and youth issues.

He will also meet representatives from Jewish organisations ahead of the Malmö Forum, discuss the green transition with representatives from the business sector, meet with civil society representatives and have bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and other heads of state and government who are present in New York.

Minister Linde’s participation will focus on Sweden’s role in conflicts and crises, such as those in Yemen and Afghanistan, as well as disarmament and humanitarian issues.

She will take part in or host meetings on the women, peace and security agenda, Sweden’s feminist foreign policy, democracy and gender equality/HBTQI issues. She will also have bilateral meetings with her visiting counterparts and UN representatives.

