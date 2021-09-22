Löfven and Linde attending UN General Assembly

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Löfven and Linde attending UN General Assembly
Swedish PM Stefan Lofven. Image: Wikipedia

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde are attending the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In connection with UNGA, Prime Minister Löfven will take part in meetings on the climate crisis, work to address the global pandemic, child labour and youth issues.

He will also meet representatives from Jewish organisations ahead of the Malmö Forum, discuss the green transition with representatives from the business sector, meet with civil society representatives and have bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and other heads of state and government who are present in New York.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Minister Linde’s participation will focus on Sweden’s role in conflicts and crises, such as those in Yemen and Afghanistan, as well as disarmament and humanitarian issues.

She will take part in or host meetings on the women, peace and security agenda, Sweden’s feminist foreign policy, democracy and gender equality/HBTQI issues. She will also have bilateral meetings with her visiting counterparts and UN representatives.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

 


 

Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here