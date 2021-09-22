Leonardo DiCaprio invests in lab-produced meat firms

Oscar winner and vegetarian Leonardo DiCaprio is putting his money where his mouth is and investing in two lab-produced meat firms.



Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat have demonstrated the ability to grow beef directly from animal cells, with the unveiling of the first cultivated hamburger by Mosa Meat in 2013 and the first cultivated steak and ribeye by Aleph Farms in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

“One of the most impactful ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system,” said Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world’s demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production. I’m very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers,” he added.

Global meat consumption is projected to grow 40-70 per cent by 2050.

Analysts have projected the cultivated meat market could reach $25 billion by 2030, as part of the broader protein transformation.

