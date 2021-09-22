Lava destroys houses and land worth 87 million euros on La Palma

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano swallowed houses and land worth 87 million euros on La Palma, according to a study by Idealista.com.



The property portal used images from the European Copernicus EMS program taken on September 21 and Cadastre data to calculate that there are 245 missing homes.

The total value of all the real estate properties that have disappeared under the lava, including houses, garages and warehouses, is 86.6 million euros.

The market value of the 245 missing homes is estimated to be 66.5 million euros. The types of homes affected by the disaster range from luxury homes worth more than 950,000 euros to others of a “very small rustic character” valued at 23,500 euros.

Some 18 million euros worth of farm land has also been destroyed by lava.

“In all likelihood, these figures will continue to grow in the coming days until the volcanic situation stabilizes,” Idealista.com stated.

The Cumbre Viejo eruption began on Sunday, September 19. Scientists estimate the eruption could continue for at 24 more days, lasting possibly as long as 84 days.

