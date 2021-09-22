Have your say for a chance to win a trolley dash worth up to €300!

Fill out our survey for a chance to win a trolley dash worth up to €300 at Overseas Supermarket

As a loyal reader of the Euro Weekly News, you are the reason we keep doing the job we love. We strive daily to create a newspaper that satisfies your need to access local, national and international news.

That’s why we are redesigning the Euro Weekly website to ensure it rivals the best worldwide news sites and continues to be the most popular English news website in Spain. The site will be bigger, better and faster, yet still provide your favourite articles, updated by the minute, along with new and exciting features.

However, it wouldn’t be fair to you, our loyal readers of 20 years, to not have your say. Everything we create is with you in mind, so we are giving you the opportunity to shape the future of our website.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Just spend a few moments filling out the questionnaire in the link below so we can read your thoughts and suggestions. In return, we will add your email to an amazing prize draw detailed at the end of the survey.

We can’t wait to hear your feedback and look forward to incorporating your ideas into the NEW Euro Weekly News website launching in the coming weeks!

All entries will be entered into a prize draw to win €300 in Overseas Supermarket vouchers.

Visit our Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Or head to the following link to have your say: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V683DG7