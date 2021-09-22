Government to buy 73 empty houses on La Palma

The Government of the Canary Islands will buy 73 empty houses on La Palma for people whose homes were destroyed by lava.

The Vice President and Minister for Finance, Budgets and European Affairs of the Government of the Canary Islands, Roman Rodriguez, has confirmed that the regional executive will buy the first 73 empty homes on La Palma and that the government will provide prefabricated houses to help residents who have lost their homes due to the Cumbre Vieja volcano .

The government is interested in two private developments that are currently empty, one of them in the urban area of ​​Tazacorte, with 44 homes, and another in Montana de Tenisca, in Los Llanos de Aridane, with another 29.

Rodriguez said the funds will be released in favor of the public company Visocan so that it can formalise the acquisition.

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano swallowed houses and land worth 87 million euros on La Palma, according to a study by Idealista.com.

The market value of the 245 missing homes is estimated to be 66.5 million euros. The types of homes affected by the disaster range from luxury homes worth more than 950,000 euros to others of a “very small rustic character” valued at 23,500 euros.

Some 18 million euros worth of farm land has also been destroyed by lava.

