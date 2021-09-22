EU and Colombia agree MoU on political dialogue

The EU and Colombia have agreed on a “Memorandum of Understanding on an Agenda of enhanced political and sectoral dialogue and cooperation for the next decade”.

The Memorandum of Understanding highlights the importance of EU-Colombia relations and the intention to take forward and to deepen and strengthen longstanding ties. However, implementing and maintaining the 2016 peace deal with FARC rebels is key to cooperation.

President Ursula von der Leyen said, “Colombia is a key ally of the European Union and a like-minded partner at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We committed to taking our relationship further: working jointly to address global challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Closer engagement is also crucial on climate change and on the environment, and we agreed on an ambitious environmental agenda, as enshrined in the Green Deal and in Colombia’s own policies,” she added on September 21.

The MoU was signed by High Representative Josep Borrell and the Vice-President and Foreign Minister of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez in New York, in the presence of President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the Republic of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.