Efforts underway to save Todoque by diverting lava into a ravine

Firefighters are leading efforts to save the town of Todoque by digging a trench that could divert lava into a ravine.



Firefighters are working tirelessly with heavy machinery to divert a river of lava away from the town of Todoque by creating a channel that would make the lava flow into a ravine instead of through the town.

Desperate residents are also being helped by the emergency services to return to their homes to briefly pick up what possessions they can.

The operation to divert the lava began last night in the hopes that the lava will pick the path of least resistance as it steadily flows towards the sea.

At the latest count, 154 hectares of land has been destroyed along with 320 buildings, including 200 homes.

The volcano is predicted to keep erupting for at least another 24 days but possibly as long as 84 days.

Lava is currently inching towards the sea at a rate of 200 metres per hour with the rolling lava reaching heights of 12metres in some places, according to the government of the Canary Islands.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to return from New York to join King Felipe VI in La Palma tomorrow.

The head of state and the King are expected to be updated on developments and to meet with residents whose homes, business and farms have been destroyed by lava erupting from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

