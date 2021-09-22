eCity Malaga initiative for a smart, sustainable and digital city

Málaga TechPark, Málaga City Council and Endesa have started the path to promote the #eCityMálaga initiative in the Malaga technology park.

Málaga TechPark, Málaga City Council and Endesa, with the support of the Andalucian Government, have started the path to promote the #eCityMálaga initiative in the Malaga technology park.

It focuses on a smart city model at the forefront of innovation in renewable energy, sustainable transport, efficient building, open data and digital infrastructure.

The initiative will transform the technology park, which houses some 640 companies and entities and generates more than 20,000 workers, into an open, digital, decarbonised and energy self-sufficient ecosystem.

In addition, #eCityMálaga will be able to anticipate the challenges that the cities of the future will have to face, through a pioneering project in which the energy, water, transport and building sectors converge, supported by information technologies and communication.

The initiative aims for Málaga TechPark to reach the energy and climate targets set by the EU for 2030 by 2027.

Velasco said that “it is an ambitious, pioneering initiative which will allow, together with the one already being carried out in the Cartuja Science and Technology Park, to place these facilities at the forefront in sustainability and energy efficiency”.

In his opinion, “the project is an example of how a business development space should be promoted as an example of sustainability that can be exported to cities in general”.

In his speech, Rogelio Velasco wanted to encourage public and private entities that operate or have their headquarters in the technology park to participate and develop the strategies to follow in each of the project’s pillars.

The initiative will be articulated around four major areas – energy, building, mobility and digitisation.

