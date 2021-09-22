Doctor attacked in Mallorca for not prescribing drugs to a patient

Doctor attacked in Mallorca for not prescribing drugs to a patient. The doctor was immobilised and forced to write a prescription after being attacked.

Police officers arrested the woman who went to the doctor at a health centre in Mallorca’s Palma. The woman attacked the doctor in the neck, immobilised her and then forced her to write a prescription for the medication that she wanted.

According to the Regional Ministry of health the attack took place on Tuesday, September 21. The ministry has condemned the act of aggression which took place at the Arquitecte Bennazar health centre. The woman is said to have attended there to receive emergency treatment.

The doctor is also the coordinator of the health centre, she is being treated for various bruises and injuries to her neck.

Police officers swung into action and caught the alleged perpetrator.

The Regional Ministry of Health have condemned “any aggression, verbal or physical, against professionals in the public health system”. Due to the incident they have activated “the protocol foreseen in these cases to offer health care and legal and psychological support to the affected professional”.


“Since the reform of the Penal Code (March 2015), the staff of the public health system is considered a public authority and provides for a penalty of up to four years in prison for the aggressor. The Health Service will demand the utmost rigour in the application of the law,” commented the Ministry of health.

Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain's largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News.

