Cyclists use GPS to draw giant ‘Refugees Welcome’ across the UK

Two cyclists have entered the Guinness World Records for the biggest GPS drawing after they spelt out ‘Refugees Welcome’ across the UK, beating the previous record of 761km.

The cyclists, Georgie Cottle, 26, and David Charles, 29, cycled 1,100km to spell out ‘Refugees’ and another 1,200km to spell out ‘Welcome. They ended in Dover on Saturday, September 18.

The pair said they were spurred on by Priti Patel’s controversial Nationality and Borders Bill.

David said: “We spoke to hundreds of people over the course of the ride and not one person ever said that the UK shouldn’t or couldn’t be doing more to welcome refugees.

“Without a doubt, that was the standout highlight for us and totally revived our faith in humanity.

“The lowest point of the ride was definitely the knee pain.

“Luckily, we had the generosity of all our hundreds of donors and messages from countless supporters online to keep us pushing up and over no less than three Everests’ worth of hills.”

Georgie, from Glasgow, and David, from Bournemouth, began the cycle on August 17 in Cornwall, UK, and over 50 other fundraising cyclists joined them along the way.

They raised over £54,000 for grassroots projects supported by the refugee charity Choose Love, which provide rescue boats, food and legal advice to displaced people across the world.

Georgie said: “The adrenalin rush as our peloton of whooping cyclists swooped down the clifftop road into Dover was utterly joyful.

“The moment was made even more special by the welcome we got from a family of refugees recently arrived from Syria, who clapped and cheered and signed our official Guinness World Record witness book.

“We were completely blown away by the kindness and hospitality of strangers.”

