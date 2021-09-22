Correos to install 1,500 more ATMs in towns across Spain, 300 of them in small villages.

Over the next three years Correos intends to install 1,500 ATMs in branches throughout Spain. According to their plans 300 these will be installed in small towns with between 500 and 3,000 inhabitants that are in rural areas or do not have their own bank branch. This will also include towns that are set to lose their bank branches over the next few months.

The company hope to choose a supplier who will be responsible for both the installation and the provision of the devices. The ATMs will be installed in locations chosen by Correos.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Correos aim to install the ATMs throughout the autonomous communities in Spain according to need.

At the moment it is planned that the ATMs will be installed in places that are accessible to the public 24 hours a day or that they will be installed in post office entrance halls where they will be available during opening hours.

It is hoped that the installation of the ATMs will begin in early 2022 and the project is expected to take around three years to complete. Initially the contract will be awarded for five years but this could possibly be extended.

As reported by 20 minutes, “This tender involves the leasing of spaces in 1,500 offices throughout the Correos network in Spain, for which the company that wins the contract must pay a fixed rent depending on the location of the terminal and a percentage depending on the number of operations carried out.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.