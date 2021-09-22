Caixabank donates school kits for children from Mijas in vulnerable situations

The Social Services department of Mijas Council has received 100 school kits for children of the municipality in vulnerable situations.

The Social Services department of Mijas Council has received 100 school kits for children of the municipality in vulnerable situations from the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation and Caixabank.

The councillor for Social Services, Hipólito Zapico, the director of CaixaBank de Málaga and Melilla, Antonio Caballero, and the director of the CaixaBank office in Las Lagunas, Miguel Ángel Fernández, were present at the delivery of the kits.

“This donation of 100 kits comes to alleviate the expense that families have to buy school supplies at the beginning of the school year. These backpacks are already in the Social Services facilities and the social workers will be in charge of distributing them with objective criteria, taking into account the needs of each family”, explains Zapico.

Notebooks, pencils, pens, pencil cases, ruler sets and even a scientific calculator are included in these colourful backpacks that will be distributed not only in Mijas but also throughout the national territory.

Through their CaixaProinfancia programme, the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation and Caixabank plan to distribute more than 100,000 kits in Spain for nursery, primary and secondary schoolchildren.

“One of the missions that we have as an entity is to facilitate the return to school of the most vulnerable children. Making it a little easier for those families who are going through times of great difficulty, especially after the pandemic,” says Antonio Caballero, director of Caixabank Málaga y Melilla, who emphasises that “equal opportunities in school is essential to combat poverty. Economic difficulties cannot be suffered by children”.

