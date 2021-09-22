Breaking News: Lava from Cumbre Vieja reaches Todoque

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has reached the town of Todoque and efforts to divert the lava into a ravine have been called off due dangerous conditions.



Firefighters worked tirelessly with heavy machinery to divert the river of lava away from Todoque but conditions are now too dangerous for that work to continue.

Desperate residents are also being helped by the emergency services to return to their homes to briefly pick up what possessions they can.

At the latest count, 154 hectares of land has been destroyed along with 320 buildings, including 200 homes, on La Palma.

Todoque is the last town the lava will encounter before it rolls into the sea.

It is currently moving towards the coast at a rate of 200 metres per hour with the wall of lava reaching heights of 12 metres in some places, according to the government of the Canary Islands.

The volcano is predicted to keep erupting for at least another 24 days but possibly as long as 84 days.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to return from New York to join King Felipe VI in La Palma tomorrow.

The head of state and the King are expected to be updated on developments and to meet with residents whose homes, business and farms have been destroyed by lava erupting from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

