Boris to tell humanity to grow up in major speech to the UN

In a major speech in New York to the UN, Boris Johnson will tell fellow world leaders there is a compelling case for transforming economies to make them cleaner and greener. This is a case driven not just by the threat of climate change, but by the need for a sustainable economic recovery from coronavirus.

Addressing the UN, he is expected to say, “An inspection of the fossil record over the last 178 million years – since mammals first appeared – reveals that the average mammalian species exists for about a million years before it evolves into something else or vanishes into extinction.

“Of our allotted lifespan of a million, humanity has been around for about 200,000. In other words, we are still collectively a youngster. In terms of the life of our species, we are about 16.

“We have come to that fateful age when we know roughly how to drive and we know how to unlock the drinks cabinet and to engage in all sorts of activity that is not only potentially embarrassing but also terminal.

“We still cling with part of our minds to the infantile belief that the world was made for our gratification and pleasure and we combine this narcissism with a primitive assumption of our own immortality.

“We believe that someone else will clear up the mess we make, because that is what someone else has always done. We trash our habitats again and again with the inductive reasoning that we have got away with it so far, and therefore we will get away with it again.

“My friends the adolescence of humanity is coming to an end. We are approaching that critical turning point – in less than two months – when we must show that we are capable of learning, and maturing, and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are doing – not just to our planet but to ourselves.

“It is time for humanity to grow up. It is time for us to listen to the warnings of the scientists – and look at Covid, if you want an example of gloomy scientists being proved right – and to understand who we are and what we are doing,” he is expected to add.

