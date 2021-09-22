Andalucia encourages greater diversity in Malaga schools

THE Junta de Andalucia is encouraging Malaga to improve diversity in its schools.

The Ministry of Education and Sport has said that 66 experts have been brought in to improve diversity in to 32 Malaga schools.

The ministry said that last year its PROA + programme was carried, expanding the number of the teaching staff of public schools.

In total, 66 experts were incorporated in the province of Malaga, to improve the Guidance Departments of different schools.

Malaga had faced criticism from a union which said that attention to the students of Malaga with special educational needs did not have the necessary resources.

The Territorial Delegation of Education and Sport said: “This course will enhance care for the most vulnerable with specialists through different programmes.”

It added: “Resources have been increased with the opening of 10 new specific classrooms with 1,160 teachers and 430 assistants.”

The news comes after a Metropolitan Transport Plan for Málaga has been announced at a cost of €445 million.

The Junta de Andalucia, together with Malaga Provincial Council and the rest of the municipalities of the metropolitan area of Malaga, have announced a Metropolitan Transport Plan for the Malaga area, with an estimated cost of € 445 million.

