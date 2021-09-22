Almeria row over illegal parking in La Hoya

POLITICIANS in Almeria are criticising the council over illegal parking in La Hoya near the Cerro de San Cristobal.

Spokesman for party Ciudadanos in Almeria, Miguel Cazorla, called on the council to introduce measures over the parking in La Hoya.

He said: “La Hoya… continues to be converted into a makeshift car park every day despite the fact that parking is not allowed, and despite the fact that we reported this situation more than a year ago.”

He added, “Not only are vehicles not allowed to enter this unique enclave of our city, but we are far from offering the best image.”

Ciudadanos are now urging the council to implement measures, including surveillance, to prevent cars from parking in the area.

The party has also urged the council to install automated bollards that prevent private cars, but allow access to authorised vehicles to park in the area.

Mr Carloza added that he welcomed plans to improve the area with €3.6 million in funding, but said: “The care and maintenance of this sensational corner of the historic centre of Almeria is something we are obliged to pay more attention to.”

He also criticised the council over failing to maintain La Hoya, accusing it of not looking after the area.

The area is set to receive €3.6 million in funding to improve the historic district, in a move to attract more visitors to Almeria.

