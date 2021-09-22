Activities in Marbella to celebrate International Tourism Day

Marbella Council will celebrate International Day of Tourism, an event that is commemorated on September 27, with a variety of activities aimed at visitors and residents.

Marbella Council will celebrate International Day of Tourism, an event that is commemorated on September 27, with a variety of activities aimed at visitors and residents, also promoting purchases in local shops.

The events will be brought forward to the weekend, “in response to the demands made by merchants to revitalise sales,” the general director of Tourism in Marbella, Laura de Arce, stated.

The activities will begin on Friday, September 24 and, as explained by the general director of Tourism and Commerce in San Pedro Alcántara, Rubén Sánchez: “We have sought to make them happy dynamics and to unite the tourists, the neighbours and the establishment.”

In the San Pedro activities, there will be historic vehicles from the Costa del Sol, among other events.

The Trade Advisor, Carmina Serrano, added that “we are going to start activities on Friday with a guide of the business offers, which comes from the Marbella Merchants Platform, who have also made a map with the location of all the establishments and their promotions”.

There is also a QR code to access the locations and promotions.

“In addition, on Saturday 25 there will be a parade at 11.30am from the Plaza del Santo Cristo, through the centre, down to the promenade and go back up the Avenida Miguel Cano to the Plaza de la Iglesia, where there will be an entertainment show for children”, he said.

In addition, on Saturday afternoon four of the plazas in Marbella will host live music from ‘street artists’, which will rotate through the stages.

Laura de Arce specified that International Tourism Day will have two parades, one in San Pedro Alcántara, starting at 6.30pm, starting from the Plaza de la Iglesia and crossing the Avenida Marqués del Duero, the boulevard and return to the starting point.

In Marbella, a parade will take place from 8.30pm, starting at the Paseo Marítimo and passing through Avenida del Mar, Alameda, Peral, Miguel Cano and back to the beginning.

