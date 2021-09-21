Wildfire threatens resort town near Athens prompting evacuations

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Wildfire threatens resort town near Athens prompting evacuations
Wildfire threatens resort town near Athens prompting evacuations Credit: Pixabay

Wildfire threatens resort town near Athens prompting evacuations. The wildfire began on Monday.

Sadly, another wildfire has broken out in Greece and the authorities have begun evacuating a coastal resort town which is near Athens. The fire broke out late on Monday, September 20.

According to local media a few houses near Nea Makri have already suffered damage due to the fire. These houses are around 38 kilometres northeast of the capital. Luckily so far though, no injuries have been reported.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

According to reports over 100 firefighters have been tackling the forest fire which so far has blazed through brushwood and trees in the area. The firefighters fought overnight in a bid to control the blaze.

110 firefighters have been assisted by volunteers and fire trucks but due to the fact that the fire broke out after dark, there had been no aircraft assistance available.

Authorities are investigating the source of the fire and have placed all the firefighting units in the area of greater Athens on alert.


This is not the first fire to hit Greece and sadly in August wildfires damaged areas in central and southern Greece. The wildfires laid waste to forest areas. On the island of Evia and on the northern fringes of Athens the fires devastated hundreds of family homes too.

These wildfires, came after the shockingly high temperatures which were felt during one of the worst heatwaves seen in the country in decades.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here