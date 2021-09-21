In a move likely to anger other low cost carriers, Vueling has been granted prestigious Paris-Orly slots.

Vueling, one of Europe’s leading low-cost airlines and Ryanair rival, has been granted landing at take-off slots at Paris-Orly airport after the EU intervened.

Vueling belongs to International Airlines Group (IAG), which also includes Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Level and has a fleet of more than 100 planes.

According to the European Commission, Vueling ranked first among the air carriers that applied for the portfolio of up to 18 daily slots at Paris-Orly airport.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said, “Following an open procedure, Vueling will obtain 18 of the daily take-off and landing slots at Paris Orly airport, currently held by Air France. This will enable Vueling to expand its activities at this highly congested airport, helping to ensure fair prices and increased choice for European consumers.

“It also helps ensure the significant capital support to Air France enabled the airline face financial difficulties resulting from the coronavirus outbreak, without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market,” she added on September 20.

The sought after slots were made available by Air France to remedy possible undue competition distortions following its recapitalisation by the French State, as approved by the Commission in April 2021.

