US Labour Secretary praises Spain’s minimum wage

Minister for Labour Yolanda Diaz and US Labour Secretary Martin J Walsh have held a bilateral video conference. In it Walsh praised Spain’s new minimum wage which Diaz, despite opposition, increased by €15 euros per month.

Labour Secretary Walsh said the minimum wage means “more participation, more consumption, more money in people’s pockets. It is a moral obligation to do so.”

Walsh is a former union leader and was Mayor of Boston. He was appointed to President Joe Biden’s cabinet in March 2021 and was the last departmental secretary to join.

Diaz and Walsh have pledged to continue to work jointly on “decent wages, fair working conditions, greater security and health at work and equality and non-discrimination, elements”

Walsh described the effort as “inseparable from quality employment and essential to improve the social welfare of both countries.”

Both Walsh and Diaz, who is a member of the far left Podemos party – a key element of the coalition government – reiterated their shared belief that unions play a vital role in representing the interests of workers.

