Torrox council adapts beaches to enjoy them all year round

Torrox Council continues to work so that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy its beaches throughout the year, even after summer.

The mayor, Óscar Medina, and the Beaches councillor, Verónica Muñoz, have indicated that they will proceed to install 53 new white lacquered stainless steel showers along the entire coast of the municipality.

Medina has stated that the objective is to renovate and provide useful infrastructures for users of the entire coastline, with works that began in previous seasons.

“From the Town Council of Torrox, we continue working on our beaches to keep them operational and in good condition throughout the year, not only during the summer season, which is when we have a greater influx of visitors,” said the mayor.

In addition, Moreno wanted to highlight that 13 of these new showers are adapted for users with reduced mobility, showing the interest in the council to make its beaches accessible to all bathers.

Once these works are completed, the beaches of Torrox will have a total of 63 new showers from the start of the season.

The mayor responsible for the area has specified that these new showers are to be added to the first ten that were already installed in mid-May and that throughout the season they have been shown to be operational and have been very popular with users.

They have also indicated that the wooden bases that exist in 38 showers are going to be replaced by concrete base platforms and, in the line of continuing to improve the infrastructures and services for bathers, they have proceeded to the acquisition of 260 wooden walkways.

