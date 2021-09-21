The Guardia Civil are helping to evacuate animals from La Palma

Members of the Guardia Civil and the National Police are working to evacuate animals in risk areas of La Palma.

After the eruptions on La Palma, more than 200 members of the Guardia Civil and 90 of the National Police work to evacuate people and animals in risk areas.

“The Guardia Civil will always try to be a happy prognosis for the afflicted … without distinction of species”, assures the Guardia Civil.

En este vídeo de la @guardiacivil se aprecia la gran labor que el cuerpo lleva realizando desde la jornada de ayer para rescatar y evacuar a los animales que se encuentran en las zonas afectadas por la erupción del #VolcanLaPalma #volcanCumbreVieja #VolcanCabezaDeVaca pic.twitter.com/jd49SyL48u — RTVC (@RTVCes) September 20, 2021

This evacuation of farm animals has been combined with that of the owners to save time in the event that it is necessary to carry out a mass evacuation.

Several animal associations have sent messages of concern about the situation of animals on the island. One of them, Aanipal, explains on their Facebook account that they are overwhelmed: “We have a full shelter, we can’t fit one more animal… We have been rehousing animals in foster homes”.

They also ask the population who can help do so: “To help the shelter, we ask that you send us a private message with your phone number, the area and what type of animal you can host. In this way you make our work much easier”.

Benawara, another association, recalls that all the material that can be contributed will be well received: “A thousand thanks to all the people who have offered their houses and properties to take in the animals but also to their families, allowing them to continue together in this difficult time. Thanks to all who have offered to transfer them and have lent us carriers, leashes and collars.”

The new volcano is emitting 6,000 to 9,000 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) per day and has formed a stream with an average height of six metres that is advancing at 700 metres per hour, destroying houses, crops and infrastructure in its path.

