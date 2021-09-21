The European Commission has “available funds” to help the agricultural, fishing and environmental sectors affected by the volcano eruption on La Palma.



Speaking in Alicante while on an official visit to Spain, the EU Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, the Lithuanian Virginijus Sinkevicius, said Brussels is “more than willing to offer the available funds” when the Spanish government asks for help.

Commissioner Sinkevicius is on a wide-ranging visit to Spain to meet representatives from non-governmental organisations, the Spanish fishing industry and fishermen associations, as well as representatives of the marine sector’s main scientific institutions.

Scores of homes and at least one school have been obliterated by three lava flows from the mouth of Cumbre Vieja volcano. At least 103 hectares of farm land have also been destroyed.

Further destruction is expected as the lava moves more slowly than predicted towards the sea.

Although the lava was expected to reach the coast in the evening on September 20, it has yet to do so and scientists warn that it may occur today.

When that happens, explosions and toxic gas are expected to engulf the area. However, acid rain is looking less likely now, experts said.

