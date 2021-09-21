Sanchez stays in La Palma, New York trip derailed

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will stay in La Palma but a vital trip to the UN General Assembly in New York has been delayed.

As the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to spew lava, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has elected to stay on the island despite a series of key meetings and diplomatic engagements he had been due to attend at the UN General Assembly and on its fringes in New York. He will attempt to travel to the meeting on Wednesday, the government said.

The UN General Assembly is an annual high-powered event where heads of state and senior diplomats converge and it is viewed as a useful showcase for Sanchez, who has failed to gain traction with the Biden administration, much to the derision of his political opponents.

Later this morning, September 21, Sanchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska will attend a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Attention to Emergencies due to Volcanic Risk (PEVOLCA ).

Overnight, a new river of lava has emerged from the volcano threatening even more homes and land on the island of La Palma. So far some 5,500 people have been evacuated from areas at risk and scores of homes have been destroyed.

