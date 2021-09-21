Sanchez announces first steps to declare an emergency zone on La Palma

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that steps will be taken to declare an emergency zone on La Palma.



After the meeting with the Steering Committee of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Attention to Emergencies due to Volcanic Risk (PEVOLCA) Sanchez has confirmed that the Council of Ministers will take on Friday “the first steps to activate the procedure for the declaration of a Civil Protection emergency zone by the Government of Spain.”

“They are going to be long weeks in which we will have to work together with all the institutions to be able to assess the damage,” Sanchez said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I want to make it clear that the management of the crisis will not end when the lava reaches the sea, but when La Palma recovers its normality. That is where the Government of Spain and the rest of the administrations will be,” he added.

Prime Minister Sanchez also called on residents to exercise extreme caution as the volcanic activity continues on La Palma.

“We must avoid proximity to the magma and the volcano and keep the roads as clear as possible. There is still a risk of evacuation and it is important that all emergency services can operate as quickly as possible in the face of this highly unpredictable event,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram