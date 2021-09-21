Rincón de la Victoria encourages emotional education for children

In this edition, Rincón de la Victoria Council will focus on emphasising education through creativity and music to help parents to teach children about their emotions.

Rincón de la Victoria will focus on emphasising education through creativity and music to help parents to teach children about their emotions. In addition, there will be free talks for families to teach them how to work on emotions at home.

The project, as well as encouraging reading, includes awareness actions for children through songs. The writer, singer-songwriter and maternity expert, Lena Bu, will perform every Tuesday from 5:30pm. The opening will be tomorrow, September 21 at the Antonio de Hilaria library in Rincón de la Victoria.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Bu said: “In this course, I am going to focus on working on four emotions: joy, sadness, anger and fear”.

The Department of Culture of the Rincón de la Victoria Council has also announced a new edition of the ‘Read to Grow’ project in the public libraries to continue encouraging children to read, announced the mayor Clara Perles (Cs).

The opening of the Storytellers will start tomorrow, Tuesday, September 21 at the Antonio de Hilaria Municipal Public Library in Rincón de la Victoria.

The free activities are focused on children from 0 to 7 years old and families. Registrations, which are carried out weekly, can be made by phone: 952978251 (Rincón de la Victoria Library) or by email: [email protected]

Perles said: “finally, the children and families will be able to enjoy the face-to-face and live sessions of the writer, singer-songwriter and maternity expert, Lena Bu.”

“in addition, the course comes with a new initiative to work on emotional education through creativity and music, and the parent schools will offer resources to families at the level of parenting and emotional management with talks each month.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.