RED KITES from Mallorca released in Andalucian Province of Jaen as part of a plan to help repopulate the Autonomous Community with this endangered species.

The Species Protection Service of the Balearics took part in the release of 21 Red Kite (Milvus milvus) in the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y las Villas Natural Park in Jaen.

Of these, 11 have been collected by the Ministry of the Environment and Territory after being extracted from various natural nests by Environmental Agents, technicians from the Ministry, the GOB and GREFA.

The balance of the specimens has been contributed by the Wildlife Recovery Centre of L’Alfranca, of the Government of Aragon, which maintains a captive breeding program.

The Group for the Rehabilitation of Indigenous Fauna (GREFA) was responsible for transporting specimens from the communities of origin to the wildlife recovery centre of Majahadonda, in Madrid, where they were subjected to veterinary controls and confirmed that they met the conditions to be released into the wild.

All birds have been equipped with a GPS device placed with the support of the Ministry of Ecological Transition that will allow scientists to follow in detail their movements in the natural environment.

The red kite has been breeding successfully in Mallorca and the number of active pairs has increased from 20 to 200 over the past years.

