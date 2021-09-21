Rain to return to Malaga province this Tuesday 21, with the possibility of storms

AEMET is predicting the rain will return to Malaga province this Tuesday 21, with the possibility of storms



According to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, instability in the weather patterns will bring rain to Malaga province again this week, with Tuesday, September 21, and the morning of Wednesday 22 receiving the worst of the rainfall.

An Atlantic front that is approaching the mainland will be responsible for this inclement weather, specifically in the northern and eastern regions of the peninsula, with the Balearic Islands also not escaping from the rain.

Already this afternoon, Monday, September 20, parts of the Valencian Community, Murcia, and Catalonia should have seen some rain, possibly heavy and with hail, predicts AEMET.

AEMET forecasts that in the province of Malaga, there is an 80 to 100 per cent possibility of heavy rainfall on Tuesday, as the rains enter from the Axarquia at around 9am, then travel along the coast during the rest of the day, before heading inland later in the day, accompanied by winds from the east or southeast direction.

Although no weather warning has yet been activated for Malaga province, AEMET says that there is a strong possibility of locally strong storms on Tuesday morning.

Wednesday, September 22 will not be a lot better, with umbrellas still needed, though there is a lower chance of rainfall, between 45 and 75 per cent in Malaga province, and 55 per cent in the capital itself, while the Serrania de Ronda, and the western coast of the province are the areas where more rainfall could occur.

By Thursday, September 23, the skies are likely to be a lot clearer with the rain disappearing, but there could be cloudy intervals with occasional showers throughout Thursday, and into Friday 24, with Saturday 25 also experiencing the odd shower, but on Sunday 26 the sun is forecast to make its return, with a more stable weather pattern, as reported by malagahoy.es.

