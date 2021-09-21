Police intervene as hundreds of people caught drinking in front of the University of Seville

Police intervene as hundreds of people are caught drinking alcohol in front of the University of Seville. The young people seem to be drinking alcohol in the street without social distancing or wearing masks, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Local police officers from Seville were deployed on Monday, September 20, after reports flooded in about people drinking in the street and disregarding coronavirus protection measures.

The police officers were deployed in front of the Faculty of Economics and Business Sciences of the University of Seville. Once there the officers discovered hundreds of young people who are congregating and consuming alcohol in the street. Many of the people had been there since late afternoon.

The police took to social media to share images that shocked many viewers. The officers were deployed at around 10 PM on Monday. They had been deployed to avenue Ramon y Cajal after multiple people had reported issues in the area and warned them that young people were congregating and drinking in the street.

The images posted on social media showed people enjoying themselves in the street, drinking alcohol and not using masks or social distancing.

One person took to social media and commented that people were gathering: “In front of the establishments, and on their terraces, between the tables without respecting any kind of measure! These establishments were no strangers to what was happening!”

Another person tweeted: “Do you think it is OK to be able to be surrounded by people again without a mask or safety distance?”

