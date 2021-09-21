Package holiday prices to Spain drop by more than a third. It looks like late September or October could be a fantastic time to head off to Spain.

The coronavirus pandemic saw travel at the beginning of summer limited, but according to comparison site, TravelSupermarket, the tourist season is set to be extended as many companies offer fantastic value holidays.

For Brits looking to get away to Spain package holiday prices are now said to be on average a staggering near 38 per cent cheaper than they were before the beginning of the pandemic.

Other holiday destinations though have seen prices rise, such as Dubai and Malta.

TravelSupermarket’s Emma Coulthurst has explained where to head in order to get a great deal. Emma said: “The Spanish Costas are the place to go if you want to get a low-priced end of summer season break. You won’t get the strong heat of the summer but you can still get 11 hours of sunshine and highs of 22 degrees Celsius. If you’re looking for even more guaranteed good weather and great prices, Fuerteventura is the best value Canary island and a great bet for a current get-away with highs of 27.

“It also pays to consider some less obvious destinations if you want to save money. Few people search for holidays to the likes of the Costa de Almeria or Valencia on the Costa del Alhazar, for example, but they are missing out on a treat”

Another good value holiday option is to head to Europe for a city break. Emma commented that: “The average price of a break this month or next to Prague is -28% compared with Sept and Oct 2019.”

