Pablo Casado will go La Palma tomorrow, the King will go next Thursday

The leader of the opposition Partido Popular (PP), Pablo Casado, will travel to La Palma tomorrow. King Felipe will go next Thursday, according to the Casa Real.



The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, will travel to the island of La Palma tomorrow, his spokesperson has confirmed.

Casado’s visit will not overlap with that of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who is scheduled to leave the island tomorrow to attend what is left of the UN General assembly in New York.

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, will travel to La Palma next Thursday, the Casa Real has confirmed.

Sanchez, who has been in La Palma since Sunday evening, delayed his anticipated trip to the UN General Assembly. However a spokesperson for the PSOE said that he will attend the high-level event leaving the island overnight for New York.

At least 5,500 people have been evacuated from at risk areas on the island as rivers of molten rock make their way towards the coast.

