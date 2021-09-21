Notorious cattle ship arrives back in Malaga

THE Bader III, a cattle ship which has previously attracted complaints for its pungent smell when docked in Spanish ports, has arrived back in Malaga.

After several days at anchor off the coast of Malaga, cattle ship Bader III docked at the port on Monday, September 20.

The 204-metre-long ship is this time carrying animal feed instead of livestock and its arrival has seen truckloads of animal feed transported to the port.

With a capacity to ship 110,000 sheep or 75,000 sheep and 10,000 cows, Bader III has travelled to Malaga from the Turkish port of Alejandreta on its way to the Venezuela port of Puerto Cabello.

The ship is operated by Arab Ship Management, a company responsible for bringing several other cattle ships to Malaga.

In 2018, a cattle ship previously attracted complaints of strong smells after docking with livestock on board in Malaga, while Bader III was also accused of creating a stink when it docked in the Canary Islands earlier this year.

The ship has already visited Malaga several times this year to stock up on animal feed which it transports to South America, positioning the city as a worldwide centre for logistics for loading animal feed.

